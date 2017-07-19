Novolyze, a company specializing in food microbiology, announced receiving the 2017 Food Safety Innovation Award from the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP). This award is presented to an organization for creating a new idea, practice, or product that has had a positive impact on food safety, thus improving public health, and the quality of life. The award sponsored by Walmart was delivered to Novolyze at the IAFP Annual Meeting in Tampa (FL) early July, rewarding the company for its innovative solution to validate the efficacy of food processing technologies.

Novolyze has developed a range of dried surrogate bacteria (SurroNov) which are harmless microorganisms that mimic the resistance of foodborne pathogens. Due to their proven safety (non-pathogenicity), Novolyze's dried surrogate bacteria are used directly in food facilities to evaluate the efficacy of processes to kill pathogens. With its SurroNov range of harmless bacteria, Novolyze offers the food industry with a turnkey and safe solution to perform process validation studies, a cornerstone of many food safety regulations, such as FSMA Final Rule for Preventive Controls in the US.

Karim-Franck Khinouche, founder of Novolyze: « We are very proud to have received this year's IAFP Food Safety Innovation Award. It is for us the recognition of more than 5 years of R&D since Novolyze was founded in 2012. Novolyze now has offices both in France, where our head office is located, as well as in the US (Cambridge, MA). This award encourages us to pursue our continuous efforts to bring innovative solutions to today and tomorrow's challenges of the food industry. »

