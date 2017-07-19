

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Landis+Gyr, the Swiss smart meter maker majority owned by Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK), is almost certain to opt for a planned public listing of its shares instead of a sale of the company, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The Zug, Switzerland-based company had reportedly pursued a 'dual track' approach of preparing for an initial public offering and exploring an outright sale.



According to Reuters, the company now seems to be going for the IPO option after two final bidders would not match the price Toshiba expects to receive through the IPO.



The IPO was reportedly priced last week in a range of 70 to 82 Swiss francs per share, giving the company a market value of between 2.1 billion francs and 2.4 billion francs, or $2.5 billion. The shares are due to start trading on the SIX Swiss stock exchange on July 21.



Toshiba acquired a 60 percent stake in Landis+Gyr for $2.3 billion in 2011. The company is focused on providing metering solutions and other technologies that deal with management of energy.



Landis+Gyr employs 5,700 people supporting customers in 31 countries. With sales exceeding $1.5 billion, it operates as an independent growth platform of Toshiba and is also 40 percent owned by the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.



Toshiba is seeking to unload assets in order to rebuild its finances after an accounting scandal and cost overruns at its bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.



