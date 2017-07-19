

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Latin hit song 'Despacito' has become the world's most-streamed track of all time.



Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced that the song and accompanying remix featuring Justin Bieber crossed the record Wednesday, with combined global streams in excess of 4.6 billion plays across leading streaming platforms.



Bieber's own 'Sorry' now has fallen to second place with combined streams of 4.38 billion, followed by Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You,' which was played 4.07 billion times.



'Despacito' has taken over the world within six months of it's release, while 'Sorry' has been featuring on digital media since its release in October 2015.



The original version of Despacito, which translates as 'slowly,' was entirely in Spanish, juxtaposing Fonsi's melodic chorus with Daddy Yankee's more gritty, urban verses.



It hit number one around Latin America when it was released in mid-January, but topped the charts in many English-speaking countries after a Justin Bieber remix. He offered to perform it on a remix adding a verse after he was impressed with the song in a nightclub.



His version of the song, known as Despacito (Remix), has become a phenomenon on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Unlimited, Deezer, and YouTube.



The sensual reggaeton has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the past ten weeks. It currently has 2.7 billion views on YouTube.



Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, said 'streaming has opened up the possibility of a song with a different beat, from a different culture and in a different language to become a juggernaut of success around the world'.



