The Market for EGRC is Expected to Reach $43.87 Billion By 2022 - Driven by the Increasing Use of Data & Growing Business Collaborations

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "eGRC Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market is expected to grow from USD 22.14 Billion in 2017 to USD 43.87 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The main driving factors for the eGRC market are the increasing use of data, the growing business collaborations, and the government regulations and compliance mandates.

In the software segment, by the type of software, the risk management software is expected to have the largest eGRC market share, whereas policy management software is expected to be the highest contributor during the forecast period. Risk management solutions follow a top-down and bottom-up approach to roll-up the risk logs and correspondingly analyze, measure, and define various levels of risks, for organizations and enterprises, and thereafter formulate automated designs to normalize any existing risks. Additionally, it helps organizations with documentation, workflow management, and reporting and remediation of risks.

In the services segment, the integration service is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, whereas training and consulting is expected to be the largest contributor among all the services. The integration service is said to be growing faster, as there are 2 modes for deploying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions; cloud and on-premises. Changing to upgraded solutions and the complexity involved in integration is sorted by integration service providers, who enable organizations to use GRC solutions at its full potential.

Companies Mentioned



Bwise

EMC Corporation (A Dell Company)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Metricstream Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle Corporation

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 EGRC Market Analysis, By Component



7 EGRC Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode



8 EGRC Market Analysis, By Organization Size



9 EGRC Market Analysis, By Business Function



10 EGRC Market Analysis, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4xjt7z/egrc_market_by

