

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of voters think it was inappropriate for Donald Trump Jr. to meet with an attorney linked to the Russian government, according to the results of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.



The poll found that 52 percent of voters think Trump Jr.'s meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya was inappropriate, while just 23 percent said the meeting was appropriate.



Eighty percent of Democrats and 50 percent of independents said the meeting was inappropriate, although only 24 percent of Republicans agreed.



When told the meeting was set up because the attorney was purportedly offering incriminating evidence about Hillary Clinton, the percentage of GOP voters saying the meeting was appropriate rose to 52 percent from 44 percent.



The poll also found that 53 percent of voters think the meeting should be included in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of alleged collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.



Seventy-six percent of Democrats and 51 percent of independents said the meeting should be included in the investigation, while 48 percent of Republicans disagreed.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,994 registered voters was conducted July 13th through 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



