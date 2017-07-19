Caissa Lands Energy Industry Veteran

Jerry Coffey Welcomed as Managing Director, Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Caissa Capital, LLC announced that it has hired Jerry F. Coffey as Managing Director and Executive Vice President. Coffey, formerly General Counsel at Entegra Power Group, has over 30 years as a lawyer in the energy business, much of it working in the merchant energy environment. While at Entegra, Coffey helped lead the company in its initial formation, taking its project companies through a pre-arranged Chapter 11 reorganization. Entegra also successfully negotiated through a subsequent reorganization in 2014. His experience includes negotiating refinancing arrangements amid complex debt and ownership structures. He has also held senior legal positions at NRG Energy, FPL Energy and Aquila Energy. Coffey will lead the firm's energy engagements as well as provide additional expertise in other industry sectors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537294/Caissa_Capital_Jerry_Coffey.jpg

Caissa co-founder Craig Hansen said, "Our relationship with Jerry spans many years and numerous restructurings in the energy and other market segments."Co-founder Grant Lyon added, "Jerry brings to our firm significant experience in energy restructurings, which is one of the pillars of Caissa. We welcome Jerry to our ever-growing team at Caissa."

About Caissa Capital

Founded in 2017 by Grant Lyon, Craig Hansen and Peter Kaufman, Caissa Capital is a venture aimed at providing, in one entity, senior-level workout, financial restructuring and legal services. Caissa targets large, complex capital stack situations in international markets in both sovereign and corporate debt matters. Caissa will partner with top international law firms, as the need arises, to ensure clients receive the maximum value of professional services in the most efficient manner. While prepared to represent all levels of the capital structure in any given situation, Caissa aims primarily to serve clients with junior debt and/or equity investments in international markets.