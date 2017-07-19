sprite-preloader
19.07.2017 | 17:56
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Straight Path Communications Inc. (STRP) 

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims of whether the board members of Straight Path Communications Inc. ("Straight Path" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: STRP) breached their fiduciary duties. Straight Path investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/strp.

The investigation focuses on whether the Straight Path board members failed to fulfill their duties to the shareholders and whether Verizon is underpaying for Straight Path.

If you are a shareholder of Straight Path and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/strp. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE