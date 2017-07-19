Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. (MORE)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims of whether the board members of Monogram Residential Trust, Inc. ("Monogram" or the "Company") (NYSE: MORE) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Greystar Growth and Income Fund, LP ("Greystar"). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/more.

On July 4, 2017, Monogram announced that it agreed to be bought by Greystar and that deal, expected to close in the second half of 2017 has been unanimously approved by the REIT's board of directors. Included in the terms of the agreement, Monogram shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash for each share of Monogram stock they own.

The investigation focuses on whether the Monogram board members failed to fulfill their duties to the shareholders and whether Greystar is underpaying for Monogram.

If you are a shareholder of Monogram and believe the proposed buyout price is too low, you can learn more about this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/more. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

