NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Less than a week after declaring its nationwide deployment strategy, ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) today announces its entrance into the cardiac segment of health care through the launch of its Cardiac and Cardiology service line.

This new line significantly increases ORHub's case capabilities for major cardiac procedures, a target market that exceeds 7.3 million procedures each year*(1). As the volume of cardiac procedures continues to grow at an annual rate of nearly 10% nationwide, ORHub's Cardiac and Cardiology service line is expected to be available in early Q3 2017 as incremental volume to the Company's other two service lines.

Currently used at two major hospitals in Southern California, ORHub's transformative medical software is a case-based model that can analyze procedures, offer predictive analysis, and enable additional revenue insights to hospital facilities across service lines. Each new service line delivers unprecedented intelligence and insight into the volume of cases in an operating room. The Company's growing portfolio of service lines now includes the Spinal, Hip & Knee, and Cardiac and Cardiology modules to deliver greatly improved resource allocation, real-time monitoring of surgery, and predictive analysis.

"The ORHub Platform helps hospitals and surgeons make real-time, data-driven decisions that improve business profitability and patient outcomes. Utilizing the resources of our new national delivery partner, we intend to expand our service line offerings at an aggressive rate and deliver our transformative software to key hospitals in major U.S. markets," says ORHub CEO Colt Melby. "We are just getting started and look forward to updating shareholders on our rapid momentum. As of now, we are on pace to exceed our deployment goals for 2017."

Powered by the Microsoft Azure platform, and as proven by the experience of the Hoag Orthopedic Institute (HOI) in using ORHub to advance orthopedic care, ORHub's extensive capabilities include decreased manual paperwork and optimized data analytics.

To view the full case study, entitled "Orthopedic hospital tests cloud-based cure for symptoms of rising healthcare costs," visit: http://nnw.fm/2iGHh

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a medical software company focused on delivering case-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the healthcare industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

(1) Stanford health website: https://stanfordhealthcare.org/medical-clinics/surgery-clinic/patient-resources/surgery-statistics.html statistics from 2009

