

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nauto, a self-driving start up company, got an additional series B funding of $159 million. Greylock Partners, SoftBank were leading the funding.



Nauto uses artificial intelligence, various sensors and cameras, as well as global positioning system to develop systems leading to self driving cars. Major automakers such as General Motors, Toyota are some companies which have agreed to test Nauto's devices in their vehicles.



Apart from an outward camera, it uses an inward facing camera to capture the eye movements of the driver. By analyzing the eye movement, chest movements as well as head movements, the computer can determine if the driver is distracted. The system will automatically provide alerts to avoid accidents. Nauto intends to help operate an efficient and secure fleet.



Nauto stated that 68 percent of collisions are caused by distracted driving. One in four collisions are due to driver impairment from cell phone use. The cost of collisions annually to fleets is around $4-$5K.



Nauto's bidirectional camera are expected to improve safety, reduce collisions by 37 percent, and improve efficiency by 20 percent.



An outward camera in a vehicle can alert other vehicles in a fleet to available parking spots. The second generation device gives an idea of the road conditions. It can also give alert to the red lights ahead, crossing of pedestrians, or a garbage truck ahead.



