Fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

Solid performances by Products (+16%) and Services (+23%)

Particularly buoyant growth in China (+41%) and France (+32%)

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), the highly-innovative ultrasound company, today announces its sales for the 2nd quarter and 1st half of 2017.

Michèle Lesieur, CEO and President of SuperSonic Imagine, comments: "I am very pleased with our second-quarter sales performance, which enabled us to record our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth and gives us confidence in our projection for the rest of the year. We recorded 16% sales growth despite less than expected sales by Gastroenterology distributor in the United States. This overall great performance was driven by particularly buoyant growth in China (+41%), which is all the more important given that China will become the world's largest market by 2020, and in France (+32%). Our improvement was bolstered by sales of Aixplorer products, but even more so by our Service activity, a consequence of the continual increase in our installed base. Lastly, the significant success of our recent capital increase validates the rationality and feasibility of our development project, the main aim of which is to break even in terms of EBITDA by 2019.

In millions of euros 2017 2016 Change Products 3.908 3.429 +14% % of total sales 86% 88% Services 0.619 0.474 +31% % of total sales 14% 12% Total 1st quarter sales 4.527 3.903 +16% % of total sales 100% 100% Products 5.122 4.434 +16% % of total sales 89% 89% Services 0.642 0.522 +23% % of total sales 11% 11% Total 2nd quarter sales 5.764 4.956 +16% % of total sales 100% 100% Products 9.030 7.863 +15% % of total sales 88% 89% Services 1.262 0.996 +27% % of total sales 12% 11% Total 1st half sales 10.291 8.859 +16% % of total sales 100% 100% Other revenue (*) 0.561 Total 1st half revenue 10.291 9.420 +9%

Unaudited data

Note (*): this revenue is non-recurrent by nature and is not part of the Group's core business.

SuperSonic Imagine has continued its upturn by recording a fourth straight quarter of growth, which reached +16% in each of the last three quarters.

Over this 2nd quarter of 2017, the Company generated growth of +16% to €5.764 million, compared with the second quarter of 2016. At constant currency, growth was 15% between the two periods.

Product sales increased by +16% to €5.122 million (vs. €4.434 million) and Service sales by +23% to €642 thousand (vs. €522 thousand). Service sales thus accounted for 11% of sales over the quarter.

Over the quarter, our key markets that are China and France generated growth of +41% to €2 million (vs. €1.42 million) and +32% to €1.52 million (vs. €1.15 million) respectively, while the United States saw a decrease of 33% to €671 thousand (vs. €1.006 million) with some business slipping from the second quarter to the second half. In other areas, the EMEA and Asia zones recorded growth of +27% to €2.51 million (vs. €1.98 million) and +31% to €2.57 million (vs. €1.97 million) respectively.

Altogether, over the first six months of the year, SuperSonic Imagine recorded growth of +16% to €10.29 million (vs. €8.86 million). Product sales totalled €9.03 million, giving growth of +15%, and Service sales recorded an increase of +27% to €1.26 million.

Over the first half, China continued to record buoyant growth (+33% to €3.17 million vs. €2.39 million), followed by France (+18% to €2.25 million vs. €1.91 million), while the United States decreased (down 10% to €1.35 million vs. €1.50 million). In regional terms, the EMEA and Asia zones grew by +22% to €4.72 million (vs. €3.86 million) and +25% to €4.16 million (vs. €3.32 million) respectively. The Americas fell by 16% to €1.41 million (vs. €1.68 million).

Once other revenue, essentially consisting of non-recurrent fees to access the Group's technology, is taken into account, SuperSonic Imagine's total revenue for the first half of 2017 was €10.3 million, up +9% compared with the first six months of 2016.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and more recently TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

