Technavio's latest report on the global hockey sticks marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005446/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global hockey sticks market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global hockey sticks market provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product material (composite and nanomaterial; and wooden and aluminum), application (ice hockey, roller hockey, field hockey, and underwater hockey), distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores, and online retail), and geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Technavio analysts forecast the global hockey sticks market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period. The market is witnessing significant growth due to a rise in demand for sports equipment in Europe and APAC. Technological advances in the sphere of sports equipment are key to the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global hockey sticks market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in participation by women

Introduction of new hockey tournaments

Production of custom fit hockey sticks by key competitors

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase in participation by women

Field hockey is becoming increasingly popular with more women joining the game every year. The US had witnessed a major participation of over 65,000 high school and college women field hockey players in 2015. Various countries have a number of colleges that give sports scholarships only to women, which has become one of the key reasons behind the popularity of sports among women.

"The female participation rate in ice hockey is growing, especially in the US and Canada. College Ice Hockey requires more than 2,100 female players every year. Hence, the chance of school girls playing in the college competitions and nurturing a professional career in hockey is high, which impacts the market growthsays Sharan Jagannath, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research.

Introduction of new hockey tournaments

The growing popularity of people in different sports activities is leading to an increase in the number of sports tournaments every year. For instance, in 2014, Champions Hockey League (CHL) was started in 2014 by 26 clubs, six leagues, and the IIHF. In 2015, the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL), an American women's professional ice hockey league, was launched in the US.

Therefore, the introduction of such new and popular tournaments, especially in Europe and North America, draws a large number of amateur and professional players to the sport. These players are increasing with the increase in the number of tournaments, which is considered as one of the key trends to boost the market during the forecast period.

Production of custom fit hockey sticks by key competitors

Customized products are widely preferred by consumers because they are manufactured per their requirements. The introduction of custom fit hockey sticks is an additional trend under the customized products section. Sometimes players buy sports equipment that does not fit their body type or style. Hence, they have to cut, sand, heat, and bend the sticks themselves to get the required size.

"In order to overcome the issues mentioned, manufacturers are introducing already custom fit hockey sticks in their manufacturing processes. These sticks will come with precise specifications ranging from the blade curve to the shaft shape. This innovation is expected to improve the performance of the hockey playerssays Sharan.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Ground Protection Mats Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Kayaks Market 2017-2021

Global Bowling Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005446/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com