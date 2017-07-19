sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,539 Euro		 +0,001
+0,19 %
WKN: A141QB ISIN: CA78410A1075 Ticker-Symbol: 76S1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SDX ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SDX ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SDX ENERGY INC
SDX ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SDX ENERGY INC0,539+0,19 %