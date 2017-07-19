Global Industrial Robot Cell Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2021 - Increase in Penetration of Preconfigured Robot Cells

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Robot Cell Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial robot cell market to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Robot Cell Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of IIoT. The development of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and technological enhancements have fueled the adoption of robotics in industries. The high demand and use of smart devices, wireless, and cloud technology will influence the future of industrial robot cells in terms of the range of utility and mode of operation. With rising competition, vendors are offering attractive options, such as services and control modules, through smart devices and Wi-Fi technology for collaborative robots, from remote locations.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in penetration of preconfigured robot cells. The market will also gain traction as it is expected that vendors will improve their offerings of preconfigured robot cells, especially for applications such as welding. Preconfigured robot cells are offered by both robot vendors and system integrators. They are generally delivered on a superstructure base that can be lifted and delivered with a forklift, with minimal efforts required in installation or mounting.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of adopting robot cells. System integrators need to work on devising methods to reduce any loss of time or money, which is incurred by end-users in availing the services offered by them for deployment of industrial robot cells. Integration of robot cells involves procedures, such as the signing of contracts and legalities, competitive bidding, and evaluations, before the robot cells are implemented and used. It is essential that vendors in the market come up with innovations which ensure that the pre-purchase processes are cost-effective and less time-consuming for end-users.

Key vendors



ABB

FANUC

Genesis Systems Group

RobotWorx

Yaskawa Motoman



Other prominent vendors



Amtec Solutions Group

Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Automated Technology Group

Concept Systems

Evomatic AB

Fitz-Thors Engineering

Flexible Automation

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market segmentation by application



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key takeaways



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8jkj58/global_industrial

