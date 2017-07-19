sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,52 Euro		-0,02
-0,14 %
WKN: A1W5J9 ISIN: US18948M1080 Ticker-Symbol: 5CC 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLUBCORP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLUBCORP HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
19.07.2017 | 18:08
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (MYCC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims of whether the board members of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. ("ClubCorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: MYCC) breached their fiduciary duties. ClubCorp investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mycc.

On July 9, 2017, ClubCorp announced that it "has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of certain investment funds (the "Apollo funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") (APO), a leading global alternative investment manager, pursuant to which the Apollo funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of ClubCorp for $17.12 per share in cash, or approximately $1.1 billion. The all-cash transaction represents a premium of approximately 30.7% over ClubCorp's closing stock price on July 7, 2017."

The investigation focuses on whether the ClubCorp board members failed to fulfill their duties to the shareholders and whether Apollo is underpaying for ClubCorp.

If you are a shareholder of ClubCorp and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mycc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE