Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. (MYCC)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims of whether the board members of ClubCorp Holdings, Inc. ("ClubCorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: MYCC) breached their fiduciary duties. ClubCorp investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mycc.

On July 9, 2017, ClubCorp announced that it "has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of certain investment funds (the "Apollo funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") (APO), a leading global alternative investment manager, pursuant to which the Apollo funds will acquire all of the outstanding shares of ClubCorp for $17.12 per share in cash, or approximately $1.1 billion. The all-cash transaction represents a premium of approximately 30.7% over ClubCorp's closing stock price on July 7, 2017."

The investigation focuses on whether the ClubCorp board members failed to fulfill their duties to the shareholders and whether Apollo is underpaying for ClubCorp.

If you are a shareholder of ClubCorp and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mycc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC