Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of HSN Inc. (HSNI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims of whether the board members of HSN, Inc. ("HSN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HSNI) breached their fiduciary duties.

On July 6, 2017, HSN announced that it had entered a merger agreement and would be acquired by Liberty Interactive Corporation ("Liberty Interactive") (QVCA, LVNTA) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, HSN shareholders will receive 1.65 shares of Series A QVC Group common stock for each share of HSN common stock.

The investigation focuses on whether the HSN board members failed to fulfill their duties to the shareholders and whether Liberty Interactive is underpaying for HSN.

If you are a shareholder of HSN and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

