Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims of whether the board members of Hawaiian Telecom ("Hawaiian Telecom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HCOM) breached their fiduciary duties.

On July 10, 2017, Hawaiian Telecom and Cincinnati Bell announced that they will enter into a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $650 million, including the assumption of net debt. Under the terms of the agreement, Hawaiian Telecom stockholders can either choose $30.75 in cash, 1.6305 shares of Cincinnati Bell common stock, or a mix of $18.45 in cash and 0.6522 shares of Cincinnati Bell common stock for each share of Hawaiian Telcom.

The investigation focuses on whether the Hawaiian Telecom board members failed to fulfill their duties to the shareholders and whether Cincinnati Bell (CBB) is underpaying for Hawaiian Telecom.

If you are a shareholder of Hawaiian Telecom and would like to learn more about this investigation, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

