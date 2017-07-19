

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video games have started to become so addictive that it is keeping young American men from working.



According to a study conducted by Kerwin Kofi Charles and Erik Hurst of the University of Chicago, Mark Aguiar of Princeton and Mark Bils of the University of Rocheste, younger men between 21 to 30 reported larger decline in work hours over the last fifteen years than older men or women.



The study found that hours worked by young men aged 21 to 30 have fallen 203 hours per year or 12% from their peak in 2000 to 2015. For older men aged 31 to 55, the fall in hours worked was 163 hours per year or 8% over the same period.



The reason behind the larger decline in work hours among young men are their use of video gaming and other recreational computer activities.



