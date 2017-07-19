

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with small gains. After a relatively flat performance in early trade, the markets logged some gains in the afternoon. Traders were encouraged by some better than expected corporate earnings reports, but remained cautious ahead of tomorrow's announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and his fellow policymakers are set to face a dilemma during the July rate-setting session as the bank seeks to chart its exit from its massive stimulus amid a lack of inflationary pressure.



The Governing Council, led by Draghi, is widely expected to keep all its three interest rates unchanged for an eleventh consecutive policy session on Thursday, and retain its asset purchases that are set to run until the end of the year.



That said, economists widely expect Draghi to tread very carefully when he speaks in the post-decision press conference.



After his comments at a central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal in late June, fed market expectations of an imminent tapering and send yields and the euro soaring, Draghi is set to measure each word he speaks so as to avoid the kind of market turbulence dubbed 'taper-tantrum.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.66 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.58 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.74 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.17 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.83 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.55 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.52 percent.



In Frankfurt, Commerzbank fell 2.81 percent and rival Deutsche Bank dipped 0.22 percent after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to more than two-week lows overnight.



In London, Reckitt Benckiser Group climbed 1.34 percent after McCormick & Company agreed to buy its foods business for $4.2 billion.



Packaging firm RPC Group jumped 4.45 percent as it unveiled a £100m share buyback.



Home appliance maker Electrolux rallied 3.01 percent in Stockholm after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, buoyed by high demand in Eastern Europe and North America.



Tele2 AB soared 6.46 percent. The telecom operator raised its full-year guidance after posting better-than-expected Q2 earnings.



Volvo Group sank 3.44 percent even as the truck maker reported significant growth in its second-quarter profit with higher sales amid strong demand in Europe and South America.



Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding climbed 5.79 percent in Amsterdam as its quarterly earnings topped forecasts and the company said it would resume its 2016-2017 share buyback program.



Eurozone construction output declined in May after recovering in April, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Construction output fell 0.7 percent in May from April, when it rose 0.3 percent. Civil engineering slid 0.9 percent and building construction dropped 0.6 percent in May.



Eurozone house price inflation held steady at more-than nine-year high in the three months ended March, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. House prices climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, the same rate of increase as in the fourth quarter, which was revised down slightly from a 4.1 percent rise reported earlier.



After reporting an unexpected decline in new residential construction in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing housing starts rebounded by more than expected in the month of June.



The report said housing starts surged up by 8.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.215 million in June from the revised May estimate of 1.122 million. Economists had expected housing starts to rise to a rate of 1.155 million from the 1.092 million originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX