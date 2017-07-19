For Immediate Release



New York, 2017-07-19 18:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the leading, independent global infrastructure investment firm, announced today that Jennifer Powers will join GIP in September as a Partner and Chair of GIP's Credit Business. Ms. Powers will work closely with GIP Partner Jon Bram and GIP CAPS Fund Managing Partners Reiner Boehning and Steve Cheng to build out and expand GIP's Credit Business into a market leader in providing financing for infrastructure assets and projects.



Ms. Powers joins GIP from Mizuho Bank where she was co-head of Investment Grade Debt Capital Markets. Prior to Mizuho, she was a founding member of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Credit Markets Business. Ms. Powers also spent 12 years in the energy investment banking and capital markets departments of Credit Suisse.



Ms. Powers has extensive experience in advising and financing clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors and has played a lead role in over $60 billion of infrastructure financings.



Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP commented, "We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to GIP. She brings with her a wealth of proven, hands on experience in leading and building successful credit businesses and will be a great addition to our global team."



About Global Infrastructure Partners



Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund that invests in infrastructure assets and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP targets investments in single assets and portfolios of assets and companies in power and utilities, natural resources infrastructure, air transport infrastructure, seaports, freight railroad, water distribution and treatment and waste management. GIP has offices in New York and London, with an affiliate in Sydney and portfolio company operations headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.



Jack Cowell Global Infrastructure Partners 212 315 8133 Jack.Cowell@global-infra.com