Crosslinking Agent Market by Chemistry, Paints & Coating Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The "Crosslinking Agent Market by Chemistry (Amino, Amine, Isocyanate, Amide, Aziridine, Carbodiimide), Paints & Coating Application (Decorative, Industrial), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The crosslinking agent market is projected to reach USD 13.61 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022. Cross-linking is a chemical process of joining two or more molecules by a covalent bond. The growth of the crosslinking agent market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for water-based crosslinking agents. These crosslinking agents have low VOC emissions and are environment-friendly. They are being increasingly used in various applications such as wood coating and automotive coatings. The paints & coatings industry is considered one of the major applications for crosslinking agents in emerging as well as developed economies.

Based on paints & coatings application, the crosslinking agent market has been segmented into decorative coatings and industrial coatings. The industrial coating segment has the largest market share and is also the fastest-growing segment. The growth of the industrial application segment of the crosslinking agent market is primarily driven by the rising demand for water-based and eco-friendly paints & coatings from the industrial applications. The growing powder coatings market is also driving the crosslinking agent market.

Based on chemistry, the crosslinking agent market has been categorized into amino, isocyanate, aziridine, carbodiimide, amine, and amide, among others. The isocyanate crosslinking agent segment is the largest chemistry segment of the crosslinking agent market, in terms of value. Isocyanates are used in a wide range of coating applications, such as high performance, decorative, appliances, and automotive coatings [for plastic fabrication in 2 and 4 wheelers, in bumpers, and by OEM (by air drying)]. Moreover, other applications such as can/coil, heat resistant paint, powder, wood, and floor coating are also driving the demand for isocyanate crosslinking agents. The amino crosslinking agent segment is the fastest-growing chemistry segment of the crosslinking agent market, in terms of value. This growth is mainly attributed to their extensive use in industries such as automotive, packaging, metal, OEM, and industrial wood coatings. Applications such as general industrial, powder, plastic, metal, protective, and decorative coatings are further boosting its demand.

Companies Mentioned



Aditya Birla Chemicals

Allnex Group

Angus Chemical Company

BASF SE

Baxenden Chemicals Limited

Covestro AG

D S M Coating Resins

Dupont

Elantas GmbH

Evonik Industries

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Incorez Limited

Ineos

Lord Corporation

MEL Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nagase America Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Shanghai Sisheng Polymer Materials Co., Ltd. (SiwoChem )

Shanghai Zealchem Co., Ltd.

Stahl Holdings BV

Super Urecoat Industries

The DOW Chemical Company

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Crosslinking Agent Market, By Chemistry



7 Crosslinking Agent Market, By Application



8 Crosslinking Agent Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Appendix

