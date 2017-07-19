SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 --GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2018 ended June 30, 2017 at the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results.

Any investor or interested individual can listen to the teleconference, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern) on July 27, 2017. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free 800-289-0548 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 2914344. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.gsitechnology.com. For those unable to attend, this web site will host an archive of the call.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.gsitechnology.com.

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802



Hayden IR

David Fore or Brett Maas

206-395-2711



