Technavio's latest report on the global military fighting vehicles (MFV) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global military fighting vehicles (MFV) market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the platform (tanks and fighting vehicles; and armored personnel carriers (APC)) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

Military fighting vehicles aim to integrate operational mobility and tactical offense and are, therefore, armed with weapons, sensors, and other combat systems. They are designed for both on- and off-road combat capabilities. Technavio analysts forecast the global military fighting vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global MFV market according to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

Open architecture for interoperability of systems

Emergence of electronic camouflage technology

Incorporation of COTS components

Open architecture for interoperability of systems

"There is a growing shift toward systems based on open architecture due to the increasing need for armored military vehicles to be equipped with information networking technology. Ensuring interoperability and information exchange between all types of military vehicles will provide the vehicle operators with higher situational awareness and combat capabilities," explains Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research.

Active protection system (APS) components, based on the open architecture frameworks, can be developed independently by different vendors and then integrated into an APS based on the same framework. This will enhance both operational and economic efficiency. Designed for modularity, the open architecture-based vehicles will be able to easily accommodate newer components as and when they become available, thus creating a high demand for these futuristic vehicles.

Emergence of electronic camouflage technology

Modern defense sensors are designed to detect heat and radar signatures of armored vehicles. These sensors are being fitted with ground surveillance equipment and vehicles, satellites, aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles. Governments are resorting to camouflage technologies to ensure the stealth and safety of its vehicles.

Every country is seeking a camouflage system to make its AFVs invisible to these sensors. As a solution to this problem, Sweden unveiled the ADAPTIV technology to camouflage vehicles against high-tech sensors. The camouflage system uses modular, hexagonal honeycomb-like plates, which can mimic the heat signatures of the surroundings, making the vehicle invisible to infrared sensors.

Incorporation of COTS components

"With the ongoing revolution in warfare methodologies, defense agencies are seeking vehicles that offer high combat capability and functionality, capable of navigating through varying terrains, provide high mobility, and offer cost-efficient operations. This has led to the demand for much smaller and lighter system components that can enhance performance and reduce operational expenses," says Moutushi.

In this regard, military land vehicle manufacturers and integrators are moving toward the absorption of COTS solutions for vehicle retrofits as well as new vehicles. The high-density COTS I/O solutions assists in reducing board count, weight, and power, thus improving the overall system's reliability and affordability. The rising adoption of COTS components will bring down costs and increase adoption, thereby driving the market growth.

