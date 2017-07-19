European Patent EP2561368: "Compositions and Methods for Prediction of Drug Sensitivity, Resistance, and Disease Progression"

BioMarker Strategies, LLC, today announced that the European Patent Office has granted a patent covering the Company's PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profile technology. Patents covering the PathMAP® technology have previously been granted in Australia and Singapore, and patent applications are pending in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea and elsewhere.

The PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profiles for which BioMarker Strategies announced a granted patent in Europe today are made possible by the Company's SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System, which was developed specifically to enable predictive tests to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for patients with solid tumor cancers. A patent covering the SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System technology was recently granted in Korea. Patents covering the SnapPath® technology have previously been granted in the United States, Europe (plus 10 individual European countries), Australia and Hong Kong. Patent applications for the SnapPath® technology are pending in Canada, Japan and elsewhere. (Photo: Business Wire)

"PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profiles represent a new class of highly predictive biomarker tests for solid tumor cancers," said Jerry Parrott, President and CEO, BioMarker Strategies. "PathMAP® Profiles are highly predictive of individual solid tumor response to treatment because they are based on the dynamic, predictive signaling information available only from live cells."

"BioMarker Strategies was founded to address the reality that available biomarker tests for solid tumors primarily rely on dead, fixed tissue samples," Mr. Parrott said. "These tests can identify mutations and suggest general therapeutic approach, but are not generally useful in identifying or understanding mechanisms of acquired resistance, and do not accurately and dependably predict individual tumor response to treatment."

PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profiles are made possible by BioMarker Strategies' SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System, which was developed specifically to enable predictive tests to guide targeted drug development and treatment selection for patients with solid tumor cancers. A patent covering the SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System technology was recently granted in Korea. Patents covering the SnapPath® technology have previously been granted in the United States, Europe (plus 10 individual European countries), Australia and Hong Kong. Patent applications for the SnapPath® technology are pending in Canada, Japan and elsewhere.

About BioMarker Strategies

BioMarker Strategies has developed SnapPath, the only cancer diagnostics system that automates and standardizes functional ex vivo profiling of live solid tumor cells from fresh biopsies or other fresh, unfixed samples such as xenografts or tumorgrafts. SnapPath can help guide cancer drug development and treatment selection. SnapPath is unique in automating and standardizing functional profiling of live solid tumor cells from fresh, unfixed tissue samples and enables the generation of PathMAPFunctional Signaling Profiles.

PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles represent a new class of biomarker tests, which are based on the dynamic and predictive signaling information available only from live cells. They are useful in identifying and understanding mechanisms of acquired resistance. They are highly predictive of individual tumor response to targeted therapies and combinations. BioMarker Strategies also believes that PathMAP Functional Signaling Profiles will prove highly predictive of individual tumor response to immunotherapeutic approaches and combinations of immunotherapeutic approaches with targeted therapies.

The capabilities of SnapPath® and the Functional Signaling Profiles it enables are available for use in preclinical studies in tumorgraft and other model systems, and in early clinical studies to assess pharmacodynamic changes in the solid tumors of individual patients. For more information about BioMarker Strategies, please see www.biomarkerstrategies.com.

