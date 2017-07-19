

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a modest increase. Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.



The ECB is widely expected to keep all its three interest rates unchanged for an eleventh consecutive policy session on Thursday, and retain its asset purchases that are set to run until the end of the year.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.52 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,024.32. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.43 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.49 percent.



Aryzta climbed 1.7 percent and Lonza rose 1.5 percent. Jefferies rated Lonza a 'Buy' and raised its price target on the stock.



Kuehne + Nagel advanced 1.0 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session. The company reported better than expected results on Tuesday.



UBS increased 1.0 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.8 percent. The bank stocks climbed in the afternoon, following the strong quarterly report from U.S. competitor Morgan Stanley.



Index heavyweight Novartis finished up by 0.9 percent, adding to yesterday's gains. Roche and Nestlé gained 0.4 percent each.



LafargeHolcim dropped 0.9 percent. The cement company is due to report results next week. Vifor weakened by 1.1 percent and Schindler lost 0.3 percent.



