Enterprise Video Market Worth 40.84 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new research report"Enterprise Video Market by Type (Webcasting, Video Content Management, Video Conferencing), Deployment Mode, Application (Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration, Corporate Communications), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Enterprise Video Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 16.34 Billion in 2017 to USD 40.84 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.

Based on application, the knowledge sharing & collaboration segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the knowledge sharing & collaboration segment is expected to hold the largest share of the enterprise video market. Knowledge sharing & collaboration video applications help enterprises stimulate creativity and engagement as well as innovation. By adopting enterprise video solutions, enterprises encourage their employees to exchange ideas, discuss projects, access data, and solve problems. Thus, the use of video communications for knowledge sharing & collaboration is expected to be the leading application among enterprises.

Based on deployment mode, the hybrid deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the Enterprise Video Market has been segmented into cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. The rise in the number of remote and mobile users as well as new branch office locations of enterprises all over the globe is spurring the need for hybrid video conferencing deployments. Thus, the demand for hybrid deployments is expected to grow rapidly at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America Enterprise Video Market is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global Enterprise Video Market in 2017, due to the early implementation of enterprise video solutions in a majority of the verticals in North America. Apart from education, North America is expected to be the most promising region for verticals such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, energy & utilities, industrial machinery & heavy equipment, IT & telecom, automotive & transport, and others. These industry verticals are also expected to become technologically advanced sectors, thus acting as large customer bases for the Enterprise Video Market.

The report encompasses the competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of the 25 key application enterprise video solutions and services vendors, based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major solution and service vendors include Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), Brightcove Inc. (US), Avaya, Inc. (US), Vidyo, Inc. (US), VBrick Systems Inc. (US), MediaPlatform, Inc. (US), Polycom, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Kaltura (US), and Ooyala, Inc. (US).

