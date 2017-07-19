According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global military laser systems marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Military Laser Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global military laser systems market has evolved at a rapid pace over the last couple of years and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. Innovations, coupled with the increasing need for highly precise weapon systems, have generated a high demand for military laser systems. These systems are cost-effective and have adjustable intensity, very low divergence, and high target precision.

Based on the product, the report categorizes the global military laser systems market into the following segments:

Laser weapon systems

Laser radar systems

Laser target designators

Laser weapon systems

"The development of laser weapon systems has been prioritized by defense departments around the globe. Many of the developed countries, like the US and Russia, have already developed laser weapon systems that can be deployed for live operations. Other countries are also investing heavily in developing their own indigenous laser weapon systemssays Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense technology research.

Laser weapon systems occupied a majority 66% of the global market in 2016 and is projected to grow swiftly over the forecast period, driven by the development of new laser weapon systems. These systemsare made of fiber laser modules consisting of an optical fiber doped with rare-earth elements like erbium, ytterbium, and neodymium. China is at the forefront in chemical laser weapons sector, which will make the country an important stakeholder in the market segment.

Laser radar systems

Laser radars are extensively used for mapping terrestrial, hydrographic, and aerial platforms. Also known as LADAR, these radars use different wavelengths of ultraviolet, visible, or near-infrared light for imaging targets based on their physical features. Laser radars can target different materials ranging from solid objects, like metals and rocks, to other objects like chemicals, aerosols, even rain, clouds, and single molecules.

Technavio analysts estimate the global laser radar systems segment to post the highest CAGR of over 8% through 2021. The adoption of LADAR for their high-definition imaging systems that can identify targets such as tanks, aircraft, humans, and animals will drive this growth. Currently, the most popular use of laser radar in the military is to guide and navigate unmanned vehicles.

Laser target designators

"Laser target designators are used for identifying targets for precision attack by laser-guided munitions such as bombs, missiles, or artillery. They can fire coded pulses of laser-light at the intended target, which bounce off the target into the sky. Such coding signals enable the intended laser-guided military assets to ensure that they are being guided by the correct designatorexplains Moutushi.

The introduction of a human-portable designator by Leonardo, an Italian defense company, has had a positive impact on the market segment. As portability and power requirements are a priority in the global military laser systems market, the introduction of such miniaturized, portable laser target designators has caused a surge in their demand.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northcrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales

