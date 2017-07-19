Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market to Reach $541 Million by 2022 - Driven by Rising Rate of Infertility Across the Globe

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to reach USD 541.8 Million by 2022 from USD 336.4 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising rate of infertility across the globe, increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, public-private investments in the field of preimplantation genetic testing, technological advancements in the field of genetic analysis, and the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus with increasing maternal age.

The report analyzes the global preimplantation genetic testing market by technology, product & service, procedure type, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for the largest share owing to the advantages offered by NGS such as reduced cost, better ability to detect an embryo with differing results (mosaicism), enhanced detection of structural abnormalities such as chromosomes, and reduction in human errors due to increased automation.

By product & service, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest market share owing to expanding application horizons of specific technologies (such as NGS and aCGH for whole-genome sequencing and FISH in the diagnosis of specific genetic disorders). Based on procedure type, the genetic screening segment accounted for the largest share due to continuous decline in female fertility (due to rising maternal age) and benefits offered by PGS, such as increased chances of healthy pregnancy across all age groups, better implantation rate, reduced risks of miscarriage, reduced IVF cycle time, and comprehensive analysis of all 24 chromosome types.

In terms of application, the aneuploidy segment held the largest share in 2016. Factors such as increasing maternal age and rising incidence of aneuploidy have led to the growth of this segment. Among end users, the maternity centers & fertility clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global preimplantation genetic testing market due to factors such as increasing number of fertility centers and the high treatment success rate at such centers.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Combimatrix Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)

Genea Limited

Good Start Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invicta Genetics

Natera, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Progenesis

Rubicon Genomics (A Subsidiary of Takara Bio Usa Holdings, Inc.)

Scigene

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yikon Genomics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Overview

6 Industry Insights



7 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Market, By Procedure Type



8 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Market, By Technology



9 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Market, By Product and Service



10 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Market, By Application



11 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Market, By End User



12 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Screening Market, By Region



13 Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wc4bpd/preimplantation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716