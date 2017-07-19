NEW YORK, NY and MALIBU, CA--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - World Team Now, a non-profit organization devoted to the sustainability of human development and of Planet Earth, announced today that it has bestowed its first "Pioneer for the Planet" award to aquanaut and ocean conservationist Fabien Cousteau, founder of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center (New York City, NY).

The award was presented at a recent gathering in New York for a current project "Sustainable Solutions: Ocean Opportunities & Small Island States (SOS-IS)," a United Nations (UN) -- afforded multi-stakeholder partnership made possible by the Paris Agreements on Sustainable Development Goals. SOS-IS was first registered at the UN Ocean Conference in June 2017 and comprises Fabien Cousteau's Ocean Learning Center, The Hydrogen House, Renewables 100 Policy Institute and World Team Now which are all teaming on behalf of small islands and ocean projects -- representing direct action from peoples and organizations in the United States.

"Fabien's work for community engagement and education regarding ocean protection, and its projects such as those protecting and restoring corals, sharks, mangroves and sea turtle populations -- as means for protecting humanity and the planet -- is tireless," said World Team Now Founder Suzanne Maxx, who noted Cousteau launched the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center in 2016, and most recently at World Oceans Day (June 8, 2017) in conjunction with the UN Oceans Conference.

"Oceans and the health of hydrogen ecosystems are essential for the survival of our species on planet Earth -- they breathe in carbon and breathe out oxygen -- and 193 nations of the United Nations have just agreed to recognize, in the face of climate change, how integral ocean diversity and protection is to human life," Maxx said. "Fabien's work underscores not just the spirit and legacy of his grandfather's and family's namesake [Jacques-Yves Cousteau], but also embraces immediate action to rally public support for positive change. We can and must take remedial actions to heal our oceans -- and we need such actions to achieve sustainability in all its forms -- planetary, social and economic. Fabien exemplifies this fortitude, courage, leadership and bias to act."

In 2014, Fabien Cousteau set a world record for 31 days underwater, inspired by his grandfather, whose oceanographic work Fabien continues to carry to new frontiers -- which also underscores his pioneering efforts, Maxx said.

The World Team Now first "Pioneer for the Planet" Award is launched to recognize visionaries and leaders who prompt action to effect restorative conservation efforts in pursuit of sustainability for a renewable future. These pioneers of new frontiers, new systems -- have the experience with exploring new territory, going beyond perceived boundaries; in the ocean, on land, or up into space. These aquanauts, astronauts and explorers may pioneer scientific research, alternative transportation, or even technological innovation. [Editor's Note: A more complete biography of Fabien Cousteau is available here.]

"It is a privilege to be recognized as a Pioneer for the Planet by World Team Now," Fabien Cousteau said, "and an honor to be a World Team member. We have a significant obligation toward future generations as we are living in challenging times."

Fabien quoted his grandfather, Jacques-Yves Cousteau: "People protect what they love, they love what they understand.

The award was presented June 9 at Grand Banks, Pier 25, in New York City, where World Team Now provided donors and guests an overview of its initial SOS-IS projects, including its work in Fiji, and its launch in the Pacific Island Region, to build renewable energy micro-grids toward energy independence, clean water and power, biodiversity protection, and demonstration of leading technologies in sustainability for a renewed future - particularly as small island states grapple with rising oceans. Attendees dined on sustainably sourced seafood there, aboard the wooden schooner Sherman Zwicker. The event also was made possible with the support of EarthX -- an annual Dallas, TX Earth Day event organized by Trammell S. Crow.

About World Team Now

World Team Now is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization World Team is a multi-media project with a platform launching in 2017 supported by people, like you, who realize that they are citizens of the world. We are committed to discover ways to unite people beyond country, culture, religion, politics, or economic status and awaken the common commitment to live in balance with our natural resources and embrace global environmental and social issues of consequence. We intend to show people what it is like to create a big vision one person at a time, one resource at a time... and to share the journey with the world. www.WorldTeamNow.org

