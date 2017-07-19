Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe to Grow at a CAGR of 57.9%, 2017-2021 with AGCO, Kinze Manufacturing, New Holland & Yanmar Dominating

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The autonomous tractors market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 57.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is solar energy powered tractors. Autonomous tractors are used on fields and operated remotely through controllers. These tractors run on fuel and are operated for long hours. Autonomous tractors are used for exhaustive applications. Therefore, the energy back-up that can be used after the fuel is consumed is crucial.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in profit generated from farming. To increase the profits in farming, it is important for farmers to cultivate good crops with sufficient production to serve the region and yield variety of seasonal crops. The agriculture industry has been using mechanical equipment that are tough to operate and demands manual assistance. However, robotic equipment that are being used in the farming applications has provided farmers with a higher opportunity of maximizing quantity and quality of crops.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty in collaborating robotic machines with information technology. Autonomous tractors are incorporated with advanced components that allow them to move autonomously on a pre-determined path. As they are remotely operated, all the operations and movements are controlled by farmers. However, the incorporation of advanced information technology and artificial intelligence, which allow the autonomous machines to work on real-time is still in a nascent stage and is, therefore, a challenge for manufacturers.

Key vendors



AGCO

Kinze Manufacturing

New Holland

Yanmar



Other prominent vendors



Case IH

John Deere

Kubota



