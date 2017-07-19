According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global residential smoke detector marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005503/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global residential smoke detector market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Residential Smoke Detector Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The rising adoption of connected devices, tablets, wearable devices, and smartphones among consumers and enterprises will favor the growth of the global residential smoke detectors market. The growing adoption of smart homes in various countries is also boosting the demand for residential smart smoke detectors. Builders in developing countries are also installing these detectors on residential buildings due to safety and security concerns.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the sensor type, the report categorizes the global residential smoke detector market into the following segments:

Photoelectric residential smoke detector

Dual-sensor residential smoke detector

Ionization residential smoke detector

Other sensor residential smoke detector

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three revenue-generating sensor segments in the global residential smoke detector market are discussed below:

Photoelectric residential smoke detector

Photoelectric residential smoke detectors occupied a majority 56% of the global market and will continue to grow at a moderate pace over the forecast period. The key factor contributing to the growth of the segment is the decreasing application of ionization smoke detectors due to their ineffectiveness in detecting life threatening fires. The swift response of these smoke detectors in detecting smoldering fires is a major reason for their high adoption.

"Globally, there is an increase in demand for photoelectric smoke detectors because they are being installed in new residences in compliance with regulations by authorities such as the NFPA and the Residential Tenancies Authority. Also, these smoke detectors do not contain any radioactive materials, and hence are easy to dispose ofsays Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Dual-sensor residential smoke detector

The global dual-sensor residential smoke detector market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with an estimated CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. The acceptance and adoption rate of dual-sensor residential smoke detectors is attributed to their high efficiency in detecting different types of fires, whether smoldering or fast-flaming.

Dual-sensor smoke detectors combine the features of both ionization and photoelectric smoke detectors. Authorities such as the North-Eastern Ohio Fire Prevention Association (NEOFPA) and the Australian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC) also recommend the use of dual-sensor smoke detectors, which will propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Technological advances in dual-sensor smoke detectors will support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Ionization residential smoke detector

"The ionization residential smoke detectors dominated the global residential smoke detector market until as recently as 2011 with more than 90% of the household using these smoke detectorssays Poonam.

However, the market has experienced a significant and drastic shift in terms of the demand for technology used in smoke detectors. The use of ionization smoke detectors is currently decreasing because of the high number of false alarms they give. These devices also contain radioactive materials like Americium-241, which is also leading to the declining popularity of these products.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BRK Brands

Hochiki America

Honeywell International

Kidde

Siemens

Browse Related Reports:

Global Breastfeeding Supplies Market 2017-2021

Global Curling Equipment Market 2017-2021

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005503/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com