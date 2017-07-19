REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") today hosted an official grand opening event at its new grain terminal at Grand Forks, North Dakota. Viterra customers, employees and local government officials came together to celebrate the company's latest investment in its asset network.

"Our mission is to connect more customers to more places, and we feel that this location is an ideal place to help us continue delivering on that mission," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "The US is an important market for our continued growth, and we look forward to working together with local farmers to market and move their crops to end users in more than fifty countries."

The facility has a storage capacity of approximately 140,000 metric tonnes. It has the ability to load up to 110 railcars serviced by BNSF Railway, and is equipped with two truck receiving pits and a grain dryer. Further, in keeping with its ongoing commitment to operational excellence Viterra will be making a number of immediate capital upgrades at the site.

"In addition to our quality assets, what makes us an industry leader is the high level of service we offer our customers," said Jeworski. "The expertise of our people, our contracting and risk management tools, and the major investments we continue to make in our technology are part of a complete service offering that we deliver to our customers to help them be successful."

The company acquired the facility in May. In addition to this location, Viterra's presence in North Dakota includes special crops facilities in Ray and Minot, as well as a joint venture terminal at Northgate.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

