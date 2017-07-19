INVO Bioscience: Houston Fertility Center to Begin Offering INVOcell Procedure to Patients in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, TX and MEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTC PINK: IVOB), a medical device company who was granted FDA clearance for the first Intravaginal Culture System, INVOcell™, today announced that the INVOcell device and procedure is now being offered at Houston Fertility Center in Houston, Texas under the direction of Dr. Sonja Kristiansen. This is the first clinic in Houston to offer the new, revolutionary, and affordable treatment option to families.

Houston Fertility Center aims to assist the millions of women struggling with tough decisions about timing their family-building. Due to economic necessity or other life circumstances, many find that pregnancy must be put on hold, while others may try to conceive earlier in life only to find their dreams of getting pregnant not coming true. By now offering the INVOcell solution, families can know that Dr. Kristiansen and her team are on the leading edge of fertility treatment, offering a solution that is affordable and effective.



Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, Houston Fertility Center



Dr. Sonja Kristiansen, founder and Medical Director at Houston Fertility Center, commented, "Our team of experts at Houston Fertility Center utilize advanced technology and science available to create treatment programs specifically tailored to meet the needs of individuals and couples. INVOcell is a novel solution that will help our clients experience the life-changing moments of parenthood in an effective and affordable way, thereby increasing access to treatment for clients who may otherwise have been unable to utilize an assisted reproductive technique."

"I am excited that Dr. K and her team at the Houston Fertility Center will be the first center in Houston to be offering the groundbreaking INVOcell technology to patients in the area," commented Katie Karloff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of INVO Bioscience. "INVOcell has proven to be equally as effective as traditional IVF, at a fraction of the overall cost. By utilizing the women's own vaginal cavity as an incubator, patients require fewer office visits, less medication, and a more personal overall experience. We believe INVOcell could be a game-changer in the $2 billion assisted reproductive technology market, and are excited to be working with the Houston Fertility Center to reach more and more patients that are having difficulties in becoming pregnant."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/.

