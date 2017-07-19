The Housing Financing Fund has reached an agreement with Landsbankinn regarding market making with HFF bonds in the secondary market.



-- Market maker has exclusive access to HFF's Securities Lending Facilities. -- Market maker in the secondary market for all HFF bonds is obligated to submit a minimum bid at nominal value for each bond series at Nasdaq OMX in Iceland as follows:



Class Nominal Value ------------------------ HFF150224 35.000.000 ------------------------ HFF150434 25.000.000 ------------------------ HFF150644 20.000.000 ------------------------



-- Market maker is obligated to keep the spread according to the table below.



Class Max. Spread ---------------------- HFF150224 0.70% ---------------------- HFF150434 0.95% ---------------------- HFF150644 1,10% ----------------------



-- Market Maker is required to renew the offer within ten minutes after it has been accepted. If the market maker's total transaction in these series during that day equals ISK 300 million at market value, the marker maker is entitled to diverge from the above mentioned spread requirements for the remainder of that day.



The agreement is valid to June 30th, 2018.