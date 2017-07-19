Global X-Band Radar Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Type, System Component, Application, Array & Geography

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global X-Band Radar Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Wind Turbine Casting Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.51 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends in the market include, growing demand for electricity on account of fast urbanization and industrialization, advantageous government policies, recent technological developments of wind turbine casting and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into onshore, offshore and other applications. By type, the market is segmented into vertical axis and horizontal axis.

Current Trends:



Implementation of Ballistic Missiles, and Air and Missile Defense Systems



Rising demand for Dual-Band Radars



Recent Technological Developments in X-Band Radar

Companies Mentioned



The Raytheon Company

Thales Raytheon Systems Company LLC

Terma A/S

Selex Es S.P.A

Saab AB

Reutech Radar Systems (PTY) Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Japan Radio Company Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries

Furuno Electric Company Ltd.

Prosensing Inc

DeTect, Inc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 X-Band Radar Market, By Type



5 X-Band Radar Market, By System Component



6 X-Band Radar Market, By Application



7 X-Band Radar Market, By Array



8 X-Band Radar Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3sk9v/global_xband

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716