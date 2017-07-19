VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated July 18, 2017, with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario securities commissions, and has obtained a decision document dated the same date. The Prospectus qualifies the issuance of 26,076,698 common shares upon the exercise of 78,230,095 subscription receipts and 6,925,200 units (each consisting of one share and one-half warrant) upon conversion of previously issued convertible notes. The shares and the units will be issued effective July 21, 2017.

In connection with the filing of the Prospectus the Company has also filed on SEDAR an amended National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate technical report on the Sterling Property to address certain comments received from the securities commissions during the review of the Prospectus. The resource estimate as previously reported by the Company (see press release dated May 2, 2017) has not changed as a result of the revisions to the report.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire is an aggressive, Vancouver based, gold explorer working to take advantage of the current improving market conditions by assembling a value driven portfolio of properties.

