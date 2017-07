CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - After rising sharply early in the session, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) have pulled back off their best levels but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Vertex is currently up by 20.9 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The jump by Vertex comes after the drug maker announced positive results from clinical studies of its cystic fibrosis treatments.



