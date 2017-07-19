The global retinal drugs marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005484/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global retinal drugs market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global retinal drugs market for 2017-2021. Based on the type of disease, the market is divided into MD drug and diabetic eye disease drug segments.

The retinal drugs market holds the largest share of the global ophthalmic disorder treatment market, followed by glaucoma treatment drugs market. Countries across the globe are investing significantly in the healthcare sector, which has, in turn, increased awareness and diagnosis rate of the disease.

Technavio's research study segments the global retinal drugs market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Retinal drugs market in the Americas

"The Americas dominated the global retinal drugs market, accounting for nearly 49% of the global revenue in 2016. The US was the largest revenue contributor. The high prevalence of retinal disorders such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy is expected to boost the growth of the marketsays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research.

The novel therapies entering the market will be the primary drivers of growth in the US, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drugs such as Squalamine and Fovista are expected to be launched during the forecasted period. Also, expiration of patents over the forecast period presents significant opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers, who are likely to introduce new products.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Retinal drugs market in EMEA

The established healthcare infrastructure in Europe is increasing the awareness levels and thereby, resulting in high demand for retinal drugs, particularly for diabetic eye diseases and AMD. This demand is especially emerging from developed economies such as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France.

Rising geriatric population and instances of diabetes are expected to be important factors driving the demand for retinal drugs in the region. A well-established healthcare system and government support in the European countries is a major advantage. Also, the rise in macular disorders (primarily associated with aging) will provide a boost to the market growth during the forecast period.

Retinal drugs market in APAC

Diabetes is turning into an epidemic in most countries in Asia. China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Bangladesh had the highest populations with diabetes in 2015. This provides significant market opportunities to vendors, drawing rising investments towards the healthcare sector.

"APAC will post the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of over 14% through the forecast period. Japan is the largest revenue generator, driven by the demand from its large geriatric population. Diabetic retinopathy drugs are in high demand from India, China, and Japansays Sapna.

The top vendors in the global retinal drugs market highlighted in the report are:

Bayer

Novartis

Regeneron

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market 2017-2021

Global Clostridium Difficile Treatment Market 2017-2021

Global Scleroderma Treatment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005484/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com