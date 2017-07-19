TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced changes to the risk rating of 3 of its exchanged traded funds. These changes will be reflected in an amendment to the prospectus for the funds and will be effective immediately.

These changes are the result of ongoing review and are not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust ETF Current New ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) Low Low to Medium ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) Low Low to Medium ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF Low Low to Medium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or ETF summary document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

