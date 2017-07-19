Global Medical Gas Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.57% by 2021 - Analysis By End User & Geography

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Gas Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global medical gas equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Medical Gas Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing M&A. Companies in the global medical gas equipment are merging with or acquiring other companies to increase their reach. These M&A affect the market dynamics as vendors are looking to expand their product portfolio and customer base. To expand its market share in the US, Air Liquide, a leading company in Europe, acquired Airgas, which is based in the US, for approximately $10 billion.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in elderly population. Globally, there has been a gradual increase in the number of elderly people. In 2015, approximately 7%-8% of the global population were above the age of 65. The elderly population is expected to rise rapidly by 2030 The prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD among the elderly population is high. According to a nationwide study conducted by the CDC in 2015, in the US, nearly 15% or about one out of seven elderly people affected by lung disorders such as asthma or COPD.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining reimbursements for respiratory therapies. Globally the prevalence of asthma, respiratory allergies, and COPD is increasing. However, reimbursements for treatments are reducing. Hence, patients are beginning to explore other options. The cost of respiratory therapy is high. However, the number of rebate programs for patients is low.
Key vendors
- Air Liquide
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Praxair
- Linde Gas
Other prominent vendors
- Allied Healthcare Products
- Amico
- Gentec
- Matheson Tri-Gas
- Medical Gas Solutions
- Powerex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qz2jjk/global_medical
