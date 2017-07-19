

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), which is the largest public pension fund in the U.S., is considering to make direct investments in private companies.



CalPers, which has current investments are worth $327.77 billion, currently has $25.9 billion invested in private equity, through funds based across the globe. It would be for the first time that such a fund has committed to run its own direct investment strategy, which seems to be a logical step as it would help fund to stop paying the fees to private equity fund managers for both management and performance.



CalPERS Chief Investment Officer Ted Eliopoulos said although he would recommend the fund to 'explore setting up a separate vehicle' for direct investments it would take as long as 20 years.



Eliopoulos also said that CalPERS should focus on opportunities that do not compete with its current private equity investments, such as owning companies for longer than 10 years and investing in technology and life science companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX