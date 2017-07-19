VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market by Technology, Valvetrain, Vehicle, Fuel Type, Electric Vehicle & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Globally, the automotive VVT & start-stop system market, by value, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% and 18.86%, respectively, from 2017 to 2022 growing to the market size of USD 46.36 Billion and USD 11.10 Billion by the year 2022. The key factors that drive the market for s& start-stop systems are the need for fuel economy with performance, stringent emission norms, and the array of new innovative products for saving fuel.

With increasing production of passenger cars globally and increasing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil, the gasoline engines are expected to have largest market share, by value, for the fuel type segment, followed by diesel engines which are expected to have faster growth due to increasing demand for LCVs in emerging markets.

The vehicle type segment will be dominated by passenger cars as the adoption of latest fuel-saving technologies such as VVT & start stop systems is expected to be at a faster rate in passenger cars compared with LCVs and HCVs. Another factor contributing towards the growth of passenger cars segment is the increasing purchasing power of citizens of developing and developed countries.

The hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrids are expected to dominate the electric vehicle segment for start-stop system as the installation of start-stop systems is expected to be very high in these segments compared to battery electric vehicles because of the absence of IC engines.

High cost of VVT & start-stop system, high maintenance cost, availability of alternative technologies such as turbochargers, along with rapid adoption of electric vehicles are the factors limiting the growth of VVT & start-stop systems globally.

