Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2017) - AMERICAN VANADIUM CORP. (TSXV: AVC) ("American Vanadium" or the "Company") has received the necessary approvals to change its name to Monitor Ventures Inc. ("Name Change") and consolidate its share capital on the basis of one (1) new common share of the Company for every twenty-five (25) old common shares held ("Consolidation"). Any fractional common shares of the Company arising from the Consolidation will be converted into one whole common share. Effective at the opening on July 20, 2017, the post-consolidated shares of the Company will commence trading as Monitor Ventures Inc. under the symbol "MVI".

Registered Shareholders will be required to surrender their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares in exchange for new certificates representing post-Consolidation common shares of the Company. To facilitate that exchange, a letter of transmittal will be sent to the registered shareholders of the Company. Following the return of a properly completed and executed letter of transmittal, together with the original share certificate for the (pre-Consolidation) common shares, the certificates for the appropriate number of (post-Consolidation) common shares will be issued. Shareholders who do not hold their common shares in their own name, such as Shareholders holding common shares in a brokerage account, will not need to submit a letter of transmittal. Such shareholders should contact their broker or agent if they have any questions concerning the Consolidation.

