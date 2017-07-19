Cell-based Assays Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Product and Service, Application, End User & Region

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cell-based assays market is expected to reach USD 19.92 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major factors driving this market are the growing funding and investments in R&D, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising drug discovery activity, and the advantages of cell-based assays over alternative technologies. On the other hand, the growth of this market is hindered to some extent due to the high cost of instruments and stringent regulatory policies

The cell-based assays market is classified on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software. The consumables segment is further segmented into reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell lines, probes & labels and other consumables. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the effective and innovative products developed and launched by various players in the market. Such products are encouraging acceptance from consumers.

The cell-based assays market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutions, contract research organizations, and other end users such as hospitals, clinical laboratories, and environmental monitoring laboratories. In 2017, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to command the largest share and is also estimated to grow at the fastest rate as compared to the other segments. This positive growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cell-based assays for drug discovery by these end users, particularly in developed countries across North America and Europe.

