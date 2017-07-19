According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the used and refurbished robots market in APACis projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Used and Refurbished Robots Market in APAC 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The price benefits offered by used and refurbished industrial robots over traditional methods and equipment and the availability with customization enable these robots to perform as well as new robots. It is expected that the used and refurbished robots market in APAC will witness a growth during the forecast period majorly in the developing SME sector of the region.

Based on the application, the report categorizes the used and refurbished robots market in APAC into the following segments:

Material handling and logistics

Assembly line

Welding

Painting

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the used and refurbished robots market in APAC are discussed below:

Material handling and logistics

"Industrial robots are deployed for tedious material handling and logistics applications. These robots are mostly remotely operated and function on a pre-defined path. Material handling robots' specific payload capacity and arm length-reach have made these robots limited to a few specific operations and workload capacitysays Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Material handling and logistics is the largest sector of the market, due to the growing adoption of these robots in industries such as automotive and heavy machinery. The improving payload capacity and arm length-reach have enhanced the market growth. However, knowing the price sensitive nature of APAC, the market has witnessed a rising number of system integrators that are providing used and refurbished robots for material handling and logistics applications.

Assembly line

Assembly line operations hold the most crucial part when it comes to the implementation of industrial robots. These robots have evolved from the selective compliance articulated robot arm (SCARA) articulated robots and Delta robots to the most improved form of assembly line robots called collaborative robots. Earlier the robots used for assembly line operations were mostly fixed to the assembly line and were remotely operated.

However, with the improvement in assembly lines, industrial robots have become more sophisticated and use vision system and sensors that provide precision in the execution of applications. Therefore, users are adopting robots that are more flexible in movement. Also, price-sensitive users such as SMEs are adopting used and refurbished robots as they are equivalent to new robots in terms of performance.

Welding

The used and refurbished robots market in APAC by welding expected to grow swiftly, with a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Welding is an exhaustive application that is repetitive and risky, which has prompted industries to adopt different welding equipment like welding guns that require minimal manual interference.

"The growth of industries like automotive in APAC has led to an increase in the need for welding robots. Since welding necessitates precision and accuracy, welding robots are preferred over manual operations. To minimize the overall operational cost of the manufacturing facility, used and refurbished robots will be implemented substantially within a facility during the forecast periodsays Sushmit.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

KUKA

Scott Technology

Yaskawa Motoman

