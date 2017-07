WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Scripps Networks (SNI) have pulled back off their best levels but continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday. After reaching a four-month intraday high, Scripps is currently up by 14.4 percent.



The initial rally by Scripps came after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the cable channel operator is in merger talks with Discovery Communications (DISCA).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX