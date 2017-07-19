MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- Caribbean viewers will have a front row seat to watch the best young athletes from across the Commonwealth in action at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, as Flow Sports, the Home of Sports in the Caribbean, airs 8 hours of live coverage each day, from July 19 to 23rd.

The largest-ever edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will be hosted this year in The Bahamas and presented by the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).

Flow Sports will once again deliver anytime, anywhere access so 'on-the-go' viewers can have the option of watching the coverage on the Flow Sports App or via the website, www.flowsports.co.

According to Sean Riley, Managing Director of Flow Sports, "We are pleased to announce that Flow Sports has worldwide distribution rights to broadcast the Commonwealth Youth Games. We are truly proud of this development as it gives our talented young regional athletes significantly more exposure while allowing their families, friends and fans the opportunity to see them in action as they compete on the world stage. This will no doubt delight Caribbean people in the diaspora who wish to catch up on the action of our up and coming star athletes."

As with the highly successful coverage of the 2017 Flow CARIFTA Games in Curacao this past Easter, the Flow Sports team of well-known Caribbean sports media personalities will cover a variety of disciplines such as aquatics, boxing, beach volleyball, beach soccer and judo, anchored in the highly anticipated track-and-field events.

The Commonwealth Youth Games is the largest sporting competition to ever take place in The Bahamas and at the official press conference to announce the Games, BTC Interim CEO Dexter Cartwright said, "Today is a very special day for BTC, our sister company Flow Sports l, as we open our arms here in The Bahamas to welcome hundreds of young athletes from almost 70 countries. Continuing our mission to invest heavily in sports, we are proud to officially announce our $250,000 investment in the sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games -- and we're confident it's going to be the best yet. Good luck to all the competitors!"

For a full listing of the daily times for live event broadcasts, please visit the Flow Sports website at www.flowsports.co/tv-guide/.

This is the first time the event has been held in the Caribbean in over 50 years -- the last being the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica.

