Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.07.2017 | 20:16
PR Newswire

Computer Assisted Coding Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Product and Service, Mode of Delivery, Application, End User & Region

DUBLIN, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Computer Assisted Coding Market by Software, Service, Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global computer-assisted coding market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The factors expected to drive the growth of the market are increased regulatory requirements for patient data management, increasing implementation of EHR (electronic health records), and growing utilization of computer-assisted coding systems to curtail the soaring healthcare costs. The rapid growth in developing countries across APAC is also expected to provide an opportunity for revenue generation in the market. However, high implementation and maintenance expenses for computer-assisted coding and lack of IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to hinder the growth of the computer-assisted coding market to some extent.

The integrated computer-assisted coding software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product & service, the market is categorized into solutions and services. In 2016, the solutions segment dominated the market. The solutions segment is subsegmented into standalone software and integrated software. The integrated computer-assisted coding software segment is the fastest-growing segment of the global computer-assisted coding solutions. This can be attributed to the growing need for optimized computer-assisted coding software for seamless workflow and successful data integration within healthcare provider systems.


Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company
  • Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc.
  • Athenahealth, Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Craneware Plc.
  • Dolbey Systems, Inc.
  • Epic Systems Corporation
  • M*Modal Ip Llc
  • Mckesson Corporation
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • Optum, Inc.
  • Precyse Solutions, Llc (Nthrive, Inc.)
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.
  • Trucode

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By Product And Service

8 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By Mode Of Delivery

9 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By Application

10 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By End User

11 Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4wsb6/computer_assisted

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire