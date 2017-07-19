

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parking spot reservation startup SpotHero has announced that it has raised a $30 million Series C round of funding, which it will use for new product development and market share growth.



'We continue to see unprecedented growth, hire extremely talented individuals and have an exponentially expanding, loyal customer base who love the value we add in their daily lives,' said Mark Lawrence, CEO of SpotHero. 'This is all possible thanks to our incredible existing investors such as Insight Venture Partners, and new investors like Global Founders Capital, that believe in our mission.'



SpotHero partners with parking companies to provide off-street parking reservations through its free mobile app, offering a convenient and affordable way for consumers to guarantee a spot.



