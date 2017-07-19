APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. ("Sky Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKYS) for possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Sky Solar shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering ("IPO") on or about November 18, 2014; and/or (2) on the open market from November 14, 2014 through June 12, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm prior to the August 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sky Solar made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and its enforcement by the Board of Directors were inadequate to detect and/or deter misconduct by its officers and directors; that Sky Solar's founder, Weili Su, was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer; and as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced to the public, shares of Sky Solar declined in value, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator located in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC